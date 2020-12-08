Union Bank appoints executive vice president

A bank with a West Michigan presence appointed a new executive vice president and chief lending officer.

Cortney Collison, president and CEO of Lake Odessa-based Union Bank, which has branches in Ada and Hastings, said the bank appointed Tim Doyle as EVP and CLO.

“On behalf of the Union Bank board of directors and senior management, I would like to welcome Tim to the Union Bank team and wish him every success in his new role,” Collison said. “As he has proven throughout his career, Tim’s extensive banking and leadership background, attention to detail, along with his passion for community and building strong relationships, will be a true asset as we continue to strive for long-term success of both our customers and our bank.”

In his new role, Doyle will be a member of senior management and will focus on strategic initiatives for the growing organization, as well as lead the commercial and consumer lending divisions to ensure customers are equipped with tools to reach their personal and professional goals.

Doyle joins the organization with over 30 years of finance and lending experience in rural and metropolitan markets, most recently at Fifth Third Bank in Grand Rapids, where he held roles of increasing leadership for nearly 20 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Doyle was chair of the Michigan Bankers Association for the 2011-12 term. He resides in Ada.

Union Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Financial Corporation and operates full-service banking offices in Ada, Lake Odessa, Dimondale, Hastings, Mulliken and Westphalia.