Union Bank hires new VP, director of branch banking

A bank with a local presence recently hired a West Michigan-based leader.

Union Bank this week said it appointed Teddi McEachern as its new vice president and director of branch banking. She will be based at the bank’s Ada branch, 523 Ada Drive SE, Suite 102.

In her role, McEachern will lead a team that drives sales discussions, customer service experiences and operational excellence in the branch and throughout the communities Union Bank serves.

“On behalf of the board of directors and senior management, I would like welcome Teddi to the Union Bank team,” said Cortney Collison, president and CEO of Union Bank. “Her vision-driven mindset, extensive record of sales management and business development success, local knowledge, dedication to providing excellent customer service and strong leadership background will be a true asset as we continue to strive for long-term success of both our customers and our bank.”

McEachern brings 30 years of financial industry experience to her new role, having served in various relationship management, business development and leadership roles in greater Grand Rapids.