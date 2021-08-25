Union Bank moving corporate headquarters to West Michigan

Union Bank is moving its corporate headquarters from Lake Odessa to Grand Rapids Township.

The bank’s board of directors, senior management and officers gathered last week to break ground on its new corporate office and headquarters at 670 Cascade W. Pkwy. SE in Grand Rapids Township.

The 6,500-square-foot facility was designed by Ghafari Associates and is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

“Emerging from a difficult year, we as a bank continue to stand strong and instill hope for the many local, independent businesses we serve and the individuals who work for them,” said Union Bank President and CEO Cortney Collison. “Navigating the landscape over the past year has been a challenge for many of the makers, builders and growers in our community. We are honored to have helped so many of our customers find success and growth during a difficult time, and we are committed to always finding the right solutions to our customers’ needs.

“Over the past several years, we have observed and maintained steady organizational growth, and relocating our corporate office will allow us to continue that trend by expanding our footprint to assist more small businesses and their hardworking employees in reaching their financial goals.”

While the financial institution is relocating its corporate office from Lake Odessa to Grand Rapids Township, it said the transition will have “little to no effect” on the bank’s existing branch locations. The bank’s current corporate office does not operate as a branch, and the leadership team plans to sell the property within the next few years.

Union Bank

With roots in central and West Michigan dating to 1934, Union Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Financial Corporation and operates full-service banking offices in Ada, Lake Odessa, Dimondale, Hastings, Mulliken and Westphalia.