Union Bank names new EVP, COO

A bank in the region has filled a leadership role.

Union Bank on Friday, Jan. 6, said Janet Torres was promoted to executive vice president and COO. Torres replaced Suzanne Dahms, who retired Dec. 31 after 48 years of service at the bank.

Torres joined the Union Bank team in September 2021 with more than 19 years in the financial industry. In her new role, she will lead all departmental activities related to retail banking, virtual branch, deposit operations, human resources, risk and internal audits and information technology to ensure compliance and exemplary customer service.

“Since my very first day, I have truly enjoyed the culture, energy and mission of Union Bank and am excited to continue my career in this new capacity. Union Bank is a proud community bank that cares about its employees, customers and communities. I am honored to have the privilege and opportunity to be a part of that purpose and look forward to the successful year ahead,” Torres said.

Cortney Collison, president and CEO of Union Bank, said Torres demonstrated a strong commitment to the bank and has proven to be a great leader.

“On behalf of the Union Bank board of directors and senior management, I would like to congratulate Janet on her promotion and wish her every success in her new role,” Collison said. “Her dedication to personal development, community leadership and the stability and growth of Union Bank are commended. This promotion reflects our commitment to excellence and efforts in recruiting, retaining and recognizing high-performing, dedicated employees who strive for long-term success of both our customers and our bank.”

Torres has spent her career working in banking, recruiting and talent management, project management and change leadership in the greater Grand Rapids area.

She resides in Byron Center and has five children and two grandchildren.