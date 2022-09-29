Union Bank names SVP

Union Bank has a new leader in West Michigan.

Union Bank this week named Todd Uekert the bank’s new senior vice president and market president of west and central Michigan. In the role, Uekert is charged with building up Union Bank’s commercial market share within the region.

“We wish Todd every success in his new role,” said Union Bank President and CEO Cortney Collison. “His local knowledge, passion for community and building strong relationships, along with his extensive business lending and leadership background, will be a true asset to the bank and the communities we serve.”

Uekert will work out of the new Union Bank office in Grand Rapids at 670 W. Cascade Parkway SE. The bank said in August it was moving its headquarters from Lake Odessa to Grand Rapids.

Uekert has more than 26 years of financial experience in the Kalamazoo area. He holds a business degree from Michigan State University and a MBA from Western Michigan University.

A lifelong resident of Kalamazoo, Uekert serves as treasurer of the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo; is part of the Small Business Loan Cabinet of United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region; and is a small business coach with the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Along with Uekert, Union Bank named 30-year Grand Rapids banking veteran Tim Doyle as its chief lending officer and executive vice president in December.