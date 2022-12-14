LMCU branch workers seek to form union

Workers at a credit union branch in the region are forming a union.

A majority of Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) workers at the South Division branch in Wyoming earlier this week filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election.

The workers are organizing to form a union with the Communications Workers of America and now have assembled as the LMCU Workers Alliance.

According to the employees, the move to unionize is an effort to improve working conditions, transparency and communication at the branch. A signed letter also was sent to LMCU President and CEO Sandy Jelinski asking for voluntary recognition.

“As one of the busiest branches by customer transactions where multiple different languages are spoken by customers on a daily basis, we feel underappreciated and undercompensated for our contribution to making the South Division Branch successful,” LMCU workers said in the letter. “Forming a union empowers us to have the collective voice that we deserve to ensure that our members and our staff continue having the excellent relationship we have established over the years.”

The letter specifically acknowledged bilingual skills, noting employees “are not compensated for those additional skills.”

Anaisa Sanchez, a Spanish-speaking teller at the South Division branch, said she frequently is asked to support Spanish-speaking credit union members and is pulled away from her work as a teller to help in other departments.

“It’s exhausting, and my paycheck doesn’t reflect these additional responsibilities,” Sanchez said. “I am organizing to form a union because it’s time that LMCU pays me fairly for the work that I do. It’s time we have a seat at the table so that we can work together to make LMCU a better place for us and our members.”

In the letter, the employees also said they could leave the credit union and seek better compensation at another institution, but they would rather remain at the branch and build a better team culture.

The workers are requesting voluntary recognition from Jelinski by Friday, Dec. 16, to withdraw their petition with the NLRB.

“We feel that we have given upper management plenty of time and opportunities to address our concerns, and despite our branch management’s best efforts, they have not been addressed,” the letter said.

The new LMCU Workers Alliance adds to a growing movement of unions within the financial services industry. The Communications Workers of America also represents Genesee Federal Co-Op Credit Union workers, who unionized earlier this year, and the Beneficial Bank State Bank workers, who formed the banking industry’s first union in decades in 2020.

In addition, the Committee for Better Banks (CBB), a nationwide campaign across multiple states, currently is driving a union push at Wells Fargo for over 600 current and former members.

“Workers’ organizing effort in LMCU is the latest sign of the historic union momentum in the financial services industry,” said CBB Organizing Director Nick Weiner. “Like their friends at Genesee Co-Op, Beneficial State and Wells Fargo, LMCU workers understand that a union means a voice and respect on the job and better financial opportunities for their customers. We’re very proud to support LMCU workers in this effort and help make the credit union a better place to work.”