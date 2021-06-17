United Bank of Michigan plans lakeshore HQ and 15th branch

United Bank of Michigan 1 of 2

A local bank is planning to open a regional headquarters and branch inside a downtown Holland development.

Grand Rapids Township-based United Bank of Michigan said Tuesday that it is planning its new lakeshore regional headquarters and the bank’s 15th branch in the Towers on River building, which is under construction at 159 South River Ave. in downtown Holland and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

United Bank purchased the entire ground-level commercial space of the Towers on River and acquired about 60% of the office space on the second floor for its lakeshore business offices.

The $28 million, five-story commercial and residential project is being developed by Towers on River LLC and Geerlings Development Co.

Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture designed the building.

Zeeland-based Midwest Construction Group is the construction manager.

United Bank of Michigan President and CEO Joe Manica said the decision to open this location in Holland was a natural one, as many of the bank’s business, commercial and general banking customers live or have operations on the lakeshore.

“This will bring convenience to those customers, as well as the many area businesses and residents that value working with a local bank with roots in West Michigan,” Manica said.

The United Bank lakeshore regional headquarters will offer business lending, treasury management, business services, mortgage loans for homebuyers and new construction lending.

Total employment will be around 20 people, including the bank branch.

Scott Geerlings, president of Geerlings Development Co. and partner in Towers on River LLC, said with the purchase by United Bank, there is about 8,500 square feet of commercial space on the second level still available for sale or lease with indoor secure parking for workers.