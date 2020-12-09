United Federal Credit Union appoints VP of enterprise analytics

A credit union in the region appointed a new leader to oversee its data and analytics solutions.

St. Joseph-based United Federal Credit Union (United) said Monday it named Michael Benassi to the role of vice president of enterprise analytics.

In his new position, Benassi will lead and develop a data and analytics team, shaping United’s data strategy and ensuring data collection and analysis solutions are coordinated, integrated and perform to standards and expectations.

He also will provide strategic oversight and vision for the credit union’s advanced analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives to drive performance improvement and provide better services and experiences to members.

“Having Mike join team United is a big win for our enterprise analytics team and for our members,” said Duane Wilcoxson, chief information officer at United. “Mike not only understands and lives the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ his knowledge and expertise in the data analytics field also give United a leader who will be a collaborative catalyst for change by inspiring new thinking about the use of data, leveraging data to solve complex business problems and advising the credit union in making better data-driven strategic decisions in every area of the business.”

Benassi has spent his entire 17-year career at Teachers Credit Union in South Bend, Indiana, starting as a teller before transitioning to a financial analyst position and working his way up to his most recent role as senior director of data insights and business transformation.

His areas of expertise include predictive modeling, data mining, robotic process automation, business intelligence, databases and dashboarding.

“Growing the credit union movement through insights and analytics has been a passion of mine for my entire career,” Benassi said. “I’m excited to be part of team United and looking forward to executing our analytics strategy with a member-centric focus so that we can deliver a frictionless and personalized experience to them with every encounter and interaction — from the branch to digital banking. Our enterprise analytics team will put solutions in place and work with teammates across all departments to help make members’ financial lives easier.”

Benassi holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University and a master’s degree in business analytics from the University of Notre Dame.

His community involvement will include supporting United’s volunteer efforts and corporate philanthropy mission for organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, United Way and the American Red Cross.