United Federal Credit Union names director of accounting, controller

A southwest Michigan credit union appointed a director of accounting and controller.

St. Joseph-based United Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that it hired Justin Medeiros for the position. He brings 10 years of financial industry experience to United. Most recently, he served as vice president/assistant controller for BankNewport in Newport, Rhode Island.

In his new role, Medeiros will lead United’s accounting team in the preparation and reporting of financial records. He also will serve as the in-house expert for the organization on all aspects of GAAP account and external financial reporting and will be responsible for all accounting controls and policies.

Medeiros has a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Bryant University. He has earned several professional designations in accounting, including certified public accountant from the Rhode Island Board of Accountancy and chartered property and casualty underwriter (CPCU) from the AICPCU Institute.

United

Founded in 1949, United Federal Credit Union has over 180,000 members/owners worldwide and manages assets of more than $3.7 billion. Its corporate offices and main branch are in St. Joseph with additional branches in Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Ohio.