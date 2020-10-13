Wealth adviser named to top working moms list

A local financial adviser again was named to a list of the 500 most successful mothers working in her industry.

Molly Chelovich, a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch at 250 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids, was recently named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research’s “Top Wealth Advisor Moms” list for 2020.

The list recognizes the nation’s best financial advisers who have children living at home under the age of 21. Chelovich, ranked at No. 145, was the only West Michigander on the list. She also was on the list in 2019.

Chelovich is a certified financial planner and portfolio manager who started at Merrill as an intern and joined the firm as an adviser after graduating from Butler University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. She received additional executive education from Yale University. She also earned a certificate in financial planning from Grand Valley State University.

At Merrill, Chelovich leads her team’s planning-based initiatives for families and is devoted to working with both spouses when possible.

She also was named to Forbes’ “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list for 2020.

Chelovich serves on the Grand Rapids Community Foundation’s Professional Advisory Committee, is a member of Grand Rapids Community Foundation’s Scholarship Selection Committee and volunteers with West Side Walk for Gilda’s Club.

She resides with her husband Colin Chelovich and their young son in Grand Rapids.