Windquest Group appoints new president and CEO

Dick DeVos is retiring from his role as president of Windquest Group and the board chose a new president and CEO.

The Grand Rapids-based private investment firm Windquest said Tuesday that DeVos, co-founder of Windquest with his wife, Betsy DeVos, is stepping down from his day-to-day role as president of the firm, and the board chose newly appointed President and CEO Greg McNeilly as the organization’s next leader.

DeVos will continue in his role as board chair.

“Betsy and I remain committed to Windquest and its holdings and are excited to see the next generation of our family branch actively engaged in its governance,” he said. “We understand the importance of making space for new energy and the talent of the rising generation.

“I am proud of what our family has built at Windquest and look forward to what it will continue to accomplish. Greg McNeilly is a longtime colleague and proven leader who has demonstrated the vision and determination needed to continue Windquest’s growth.”

McNeilly joined Windquest in 2009, serving initially as vice president of administration and then as COO. During his time with the firm, Windquest holdings have grown sixfold. The organization employs nearly 1,000 people.

“It’s an honor to continue serving the Dick and Betsy DeVos family,” McNeilly said. “Windquest and its related firms represent highly talented people who every day make our communities better with the products and services they provide.”

The DeVos couple started Windquest with one employee in 1988. The family-owned firm now employs team members across 17 states with the vast majority in West Michigan. Its portfolio spans consumer products, manufacturing, wellness, food and beverage, and sustainability sectors.