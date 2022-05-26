Young Money Finances to host summer camps

A trio of three-week camps this summer will teach young people about money management, investing and entrepreneurship.

The nonprofit Young Money Finances will host three in-person camps this summer for those ages 11-17 to sharpen their skills in the aforementioned areas.

Programming begins June 20 and goes through Aug. 4, with each camp running three weeks.

Each camp is $25 per student, and scholarships are available to ensure cost is not a barrier to participation. Registration closes at noon June 3.

“We are excited to offer in-person camps this summer because they provide an engaging way for students to learn about saving, investing and growing a business,” said Dondreá Brown, founder and CEO of Young Money Finances. “We had a great time last summer and look forward to upping our game and engaging the next generation of money managers and entrepreneurs.

“Our goal at YMF is to empower youth to build healthy financial behaviors, and these camps will offer them hands-on experience to set young people up for financial success.”

The camps are:

Young Money Managers — Participants will learn the basic principles of saving, financial goal-setting, healthy money decision making and wealth building. The camp will conclude with each participant creating and achieving clear financial goals. This camp will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from June 20 to July 7 at 1167 Madison Ave. SE.

Young Entrepreneurs — Participants will learn basic business and financial management concepts. They will leave the program with a business concept, blueprint and a chance to pitch their business idea to their peers and community. This camp will run 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from June 20 to July 7 at 1167 Madison Ave. SE.

Young Investors — This program will focus on investing, with participants trading from a demonstration account. Participants who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to receive a stipend that can be used for investing. The program will run 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and Thursdays from July 18 to Aug. 4 at 1413 Madison Ave. SE.

Students in each session will receive a toolkit that includes a Young Money Finances, or YMF, T-shirt and stickers, play money and flash cards, a journal and a pledge card specific to the session topic, among other learning tools.

For example, the Young Money Managers flash cards will provide “math made simple” tips, a monthly financial planner and basic information about savings accounts, dividends, credit inquiries, annual percentage rate and other common money terms. Participants also will receive a pledge card that affirms their commitment to making good decisions about money and continuing to learn about it, along with the statement, “I will be the last generation to start from scratch.”

“At YMF, we believe developing financial literacy can be fun and engaging and help families build generational wealth,” Brown said. “We seek to end barriers to financial security by creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for youth and families.”

YMF was launched in February 2019, modeled after a curriculum developed by Brown and inspired by his then-8-year-old daughter, Aniylah, who needed to budget and save for a gymnastics bar. She used the spend-share-give money tool created by her dad to realize her dream of getting a new gymnastics bar. Aniylah and her six siblings ages 4 to 14 serve as advisers to Brown on YMF’s financial education, resources and branded materials.

Registration and more information on the camps is at ymfgr.org/camps.

The toolkits, flash cards, journals and YMF-branded materials are available to purchase at ymfgr.org.

Brown provides similar services to adults through his for-profit business, 1428 Financial Wellness. Founded on the biblical principle in Luke 14:28 — “but don’t begin until you count the cost” — 1428 Financial Wellness offers a My Money University, financial coaching, learning opportunities, and resources for adults and college students.