Atwater Brewery adds fruity IPA to year-round roster

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery announced its fruit-forward IPA POG-O-LICIOUS exceeded initial sales projections and, as a result, will remain on tap and on store shelves as the newest addition to the brewer’s year-round craft beer portfolio.

The beer was first introduced in March as a summer seasonal.

“We’re thrilled that POG has broken through from being an interesting niche beer to something our customers enjoy and want to drink regularly,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater owner. “Sales have far outpaced our initial projections, so we’re responding by committing to POG year-round.”

The brewery, which has a taproom in Grand Rapids, said POG-O-LICIOUS gets its name from the blend of “POG” — passion fruit, orange and guava — that lends citrus flavors to an easy-drinking IPA.

“Although we envisioned POG as a summer seasonal, we now understand that people want that tropical feeling all year-round,” Rieth said. “At Atwater, our mantra is ‘to bottle and can our excitement every day,’ so nothing feels better than having created a craft beer that’s so wholeheartedly embraced by our customers as POG has been.”

POG also found a home in Atwater’s Staycation variety 12-pack, where it joins Atwater’s flagship Dirty Blonde, plus the award-winning Better Life Choices IPA and a “mystery beer.”

POG is available in six-packs and 12-packs of cans at retailers across the state including Atwater’s taphouse and biergarten locations in Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park.