Atwater Brewery announces return of fruit favorite

Atwater Brewery announced Whango, its mango wheat fruit ale and most popular seasonal, is returning to market for the first time in two years.

“We were gearing up to release Whango about a year ago in March 2020,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater Brewery president. “But then COVID disrupted our plans, just as it disrupted so much of our daily lives. Atwater was proud to be able to quickly pivot to hand sanitizer production, much of which we donated to first responders, health care workers and others on the COVID front lines.

“Now, however, we’re pleased to be able to bring Whango back for its seasonal production run in 2021. Spring and summer are incredible seasons in the Midwest, and nothing completes the perfect backyard BBQ, trip to the beach or other outdoor celebration quite like a Whango. We say that if summer could be poured into a can, it would look and taste like Whango.”

To mark the occasion, Atwater will be tapping Whango at each of its Michigan taphouses at 4 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, the beer will be available at retailers and brewpubs across Michigan and the Great Lakes region.

Whango is an American-style wheat beer similar to, but less yeasty, than its German Weizen (wheat) cousins. The addition of real mango adds sweetness to the body, and natural mango flavoring lifts the aroma, as well.

In previous years, Whango completely sold out just a couple of months into its run. Atwater committed to increasing production this year to ensure it remains on shelves throughout the summer season.