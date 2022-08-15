Beer hall to celebrate grand opening

Cedar Springs Brewing Company’s old-world German beer finally is coming to Bridge Street.

Küsterer Brauhaus will host a grand opening celebration at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the new beer hall, 642 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company, known for its award-winning old-world German beer, is the parent company of Küsterer Brauhaus.

Owner David Ringler said the brauhaus will serve snacks and finger food, as opposed to the full menu at Cedar Springs. The brauhaus will have the brewery’s same award-winning beer on tap.

“They’re two different concepts,” Ringler said. “The brauhaus isn’t a place you’d come to have a big meal.”

Tentative hours of operation are 3-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

“Our intention is to open all seven days if we see support,” Ringler said. “We’ll be doing (these) initial hours at first, as we’ll be flexible over the first few months to determine what’s best, all subject to change.”

Ringler said his inspiration for the beer hall came from spending time in southern Germany, in the region near Munich. He said he always was a history buff, which led to the decision to open a beer hall in northwest Grand Rapids to honor the heritage of the area once home to a population of German immigrants. The neighborhood now is full of restaurants and breweries and a good place to wander on foot.

The beer hall is named for Grand Rapids’ first German brewer, Cristoph Küsterer, whose company merged with Grand Rapids Brewing Company.