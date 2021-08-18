Beers at the Bridge returns to Ada

Beers at the Bridge is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Ada Covered Bridge/Leonard Field, 7490 Thornapple River Drive SE.

The event, presented by Gravel Bottom Brewery, is family-friendly and free to attend. Guests can purchase food and drink from area businesses while listening to music from the Thirsty Perch Blues Band.

Beers at the Bridge started in 2015 and is returning in 2021 after a one-year pause caused by pandemic restrictions.

“Beers at the Bridge is always one of the highlights of the year, and we’re looking forward to getting back together with everyone and celebrating summer,” said Matt Michiels, Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery owner. “Leonard Field is the perfect wide-open space to spend a great evening hanging out with friends and neighbors.”

In previous years, several thousand people have attended, and organizers are excited to see a strong turnout at what is often one of the main social events of the summer.

“Ada continues to grow with excitement and energy as our downtown transforms with all the new businesses and gathering places,” said Ross Leisman, Ada Township supervisor. “Beers at the Bridge is a great way for people to catch up with their friends, relax and enjoy everything that’s going on in Ada.”

This year’s food vendors include Papa K’s Pizza, Jam’n Bean Coffee Company, Gravel Bottom, Ada Fresh Market and Blimpie. People who wish to purchase alcoholic beverages need to bring a photo I.D. and cash.

Gravel Bottom will have the following selections available for purchase: