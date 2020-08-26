Bell’s Best Brown sports new look; fall offerings begin to arrive

Fall is almost here, and with the changing of the seasons, craft beer fans will see the return of Bell’s Brewery signature stouts and other fall offerings, along with a new look for a fall favorite.

Bell’s fall seasonal, Best Brown, will have a brand new look when it arrives on store shelves and in coolers over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a mix of the old and the new. It hearkens back to our original labels while paying homage to the heritage of the brand, a modernized nod to the history of Best Brown,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Best Brown offers hints of cocoa and caramel. Brewed with American hops, Best Brown is balanced and bridges the gap between lighter-bodied beers and malty stouts.

Best Brown was first released in 1988 packaged in 22-ounce bottles. It featured a plain type label and then a winter pine cone. The owl first appeared in 1993 and has been on the label ever since, represented in different styles throughout the years.

Best Brown now is available in six- and 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles, four-packs of 16-ounce cans, six- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Other fall offerings from Bell’s include: