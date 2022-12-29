Bell’s Brewery expands Two Hearted brand

One of the Midwest’s most beloved beers is getting another sibling.

Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewery earlier this month rolled out its new Hazy Hearted IPA, a brand expansion to its Two Hearted Ale family. The company also released Light Hearted Ale, a low-calorie and alcohol version, in 2020 and Double Two Hearted, a regular limited release from the brewery.

“Growing the Two Hearted family has been a long-term goal at Bell’s,” said Bell’s Two Hearted Brand Manager Carly Davis.

Two Hearted first made its appearance in the 1980s, and the recipe evolved in 1997 into what is in the bottle today, which can be found in most of the U.S. The beer was named the No. 1 beer in America multiple times by the American Homebrewers Association.

But its presence in the Midwest, particularly in Michigan, is nearly as ubiquitous as major light lagers such as Bud Light and Miller Lite.

“Two Hearted was on a strong trajectory before the pandemic, Two Hearted and Oberon are our strongest brands, but so much business was on-premises that, when the pandemic hit, we were one of the larger breweries impacted a little harder,” said Bell’s Senior Director of Marketing Scott Powell. “But our fans kept it going, bought more off-premises and we’ve been clawing back — still trying to get back to pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants are back, but still a lot have reduced days or hours, but it’s growing in Michigan, and we think there is a ton of run room.”

Part of that run room for Two Hearted growth is expanding the brand and building on fan trust. Powell has been at Bell’s for 10 years and watched Two Hearted grow at approximately 20% per year, finally getting to a point where beer supply outpaces demand.

So, in comes Hazy Hearted.

Hazy Hearted clocks in at 7.5% alcohol by volume and carries the characteristics that make hazy IPAs popular; tropical and fruit-toward with moderate hop bitterness. The beer also carries a soft mouthfeel from oats and wheat, and the fruit flavor is derived from a mix of hops.

“Not just any hazy IPA could join the Two Hearted family, so we worked for years to craft a flavorful beer that brings out the fruity taste IPA drinkers love, while maintaining the quality and balance Two Hearted IPA fans have come to expect,” said Bell’s Brewmaster Andy Farrell.

Along with Hazy Hearted six-packs out across the Midwest in January, Bell’s also released a Two Hearted variety pack across the U.S. Those packs include Two Hearted, Hazy Hearted and two limited-edition beers: Big Hearted IPA and Change of Heart. A new variety pack will roll out in April, according to Bell’s.

Those variety packs could be a litmus test to see what other beers might come to the full-time Two Hearted family.

“There is trust, that’s one of the things that helped Two Hearted grow, there’s a lot of equity in that name,” Powell said. “We take a lot of care if we put the Two Hearted name on something. It has to have the same quality and characteristics that the people have come to expect.”

Centennial-hopped IPAs with malty backbones have been a Midwest staple for years, but other major West Michigan breweries have started to transition their portfolios as well.

New Holland Brewing phased out its Mad Hatter IPA recently, instead choosing to push a more modern, hazy IPA called Tangerine Space Machine.

“I don’t want to say (the) world didn’t need another, but it was a beer that I felt was having a hard time getting draft,” New Holland co-founder and owner Brett VanderKamp said earlier this year. “If you can’t get draft, it’s hard to build a following. We didn’t have the scale of other brands, the batch size, the purchasing power size. It was a difficult business proposition to make it.”

Likewise, Founders Brewing chose to move on from its stalwart Centennial IPA in favor of building out its All Day franchise and focusing on other, again more modern, IPAs such as Four Giants. The All Day brand is comprised of sessionable beers (under 5% ABV) and is led by All Day IPA, the beer that helped build Founders into the international beer brand it is today.

The strong growth and brands of Founders and Bell’s attracted international buyers in the past 10 years — Founders by Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel and Bell’s by Australian beer company Lion, which also owns Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing.

It is the brands that helped build those breweries that will likely help keep them flowing for years to come. Powell said Bell’s established brands can help consumers navigate an ever-growing beer shelf.

“When you go down any grocery aisle, they’re all filled with families of brands, consumers are more comfortable with brands,” he said. “It just makes the barrier to try something a little lower, because the trust is higher as long as it’s done right.”