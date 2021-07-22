Bell’s Brewery partners with Meals on Wheels to fight food insecurity

Bell’s Brewery’s Raise a Wing event is back for 2021, as the Kalamazoo craft brewery is teaming up with Meals on Wheels America to give back and raise awareness for food-insecure seniors across the U.S.

Coinciding with National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, bars and restaurants across the country will serve up their wings and Bell’s beer to help drive awareness and donations for Meals on Wheels.

“We brought people together virtually to celebrate two of our favorite things last summer in the midst of the pandemic,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery. “This year, we’re raising the bar by encouraging everyone to help support this incredible organization.”

America’s senior population exceeds 77 million people, and nearly 10 million are threatened by hunger. Community-based senior nutrition programs deliver more than 223 million meals annually while also doing much more. Companionship and safety checks are other examples of services offered by Meals on Wheels programs nationwide.

“Support from Bell’s and its accounts comes at a critical time,” said Kristine Templin, chief development officer at Meals on Wheels America. “During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels programs have become a lifeline for many more vulnerable seniors, and we’re counting on caring partners and individuals to help us ensure our network continues to meet the increased demand for nutrition, socialization and safety services.”

In addition to a donation to be made by Bell’s directly to Meals on Wheels America, the brewery is working with its accounts and partners to help promote additional support for the nonprofit. Promotional materials including informative placemats, frisbee plates, social media calls to action and table tents with a QR code allowing easy online donations are all part of this effort.

There are currently 150 locations committed to taking part in this initiative, including three national chain accounts representing 64 restaurants.

Those interested can donate directly to Meals on Wheels America here.