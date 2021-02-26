Bell’s Flamingo Fruit Fight returns; four more variations coming later this year

Bell’s Brewery’s Flamingo Fruit Fight is back for another round.

The specialty release started shipping last week in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. It will be available across Bell’s distribution footprint but will be limited. Flamingo Fruit Fight is brewed with passion fruit and lime zest, resulting in tropical and citrus aromas and flavors.

“Flamingo Fruit Fight has built up quite a following. We’ve done some experimentation on a smaller scale with our General Store exclusive releases, and this year, we’re ready to add a few new rounds to the series,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Bell’s will release four additional variations on the original Flamingo Fruit Fight later in 20221:

May

Lemon Lime Flamingo Fruit Fight: a Gose-style ale brewed with lemon, lime, sea salt and coriander

Tequila Barrel-Aged Flamingo Fruit Fight: the “original” Fruit Fight with a hint of tequila from barrel-aging for a summer cocktail-like beer.

August

Raspberry Flamingo Fruit Fight

October

Pomegranate Flamingo Fruit Fight

With the exception of Tequila Barrel-Aged Flamingo Fruit Fight, all will be released in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. The barrel-aged version will be packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles.