Bell’s Sideyard Ale returns, along with two new limited-edition beers

Bell’s Brewery is bringing back its Sideyard Ale with limited, expanded distribution along with two new, fresh-hopped beers.

Joining the brewery’s Fresh-Hopped New England-style IPA this year will be Sideyard Crystal Ale and Sideyard Triumph Ale. Both will showcase a different, single hop varietal (Crystal and Triumph).

“All three are nods to the beers we know and love from the Pacific Northwest,” said Andy Farrell, Bell’s innovation manager. “This year, we wanted to take advantage of two sizable, additional harvests and really celebrate the aroma and flavor of the harvest.”

As each hop varietal is harvested, it will head straight to Bell’s Innovation Brewhouse to brew each of these harvest ales. Sideyard, brewed with Chinook hops grown onsite, is dry-hopped, aromatic, juicy and hazy.

“Using fresh, locally grown hops has a long tradition here at the brewery,” said Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s.

The hops harvest in Comstock coincides with that of Yakima Valley, from where Bell’s sources a large percentage of the hops it uses in beers like Two Hearted, Hopslam, Oberon and many more. Michigan-grown hops are also used in Two Hearted.

All three Sideyard beers will be initially released within 12 hours of packaging. Sideyard will be distributed in Michigan, and for the first time, in Ohio and Indiana. Packaged in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, it will be a limited run.

Sideyard Crystal and Sideyard Triumph will be available exclusively at Bell’s Eccentric Café on draft and at the Bell’s General Store in bottles to go.

Release details

Sideyard Triumph Ale (6.5% ABV): Six-packs of 12-ounce bottles will be available starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 30. The café will have it on draft starting at 3 p.m.

Sideyard Ale (6.8% ABV): Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will go on sale and on tap at the café at 11 a.m. Oct. 8.

Sideyard Crystal Ale (6.5% ABV): Six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, along with draft pours, will be available starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

Bell’s Side Yard

Located next to Bell’s Comstock brewery, the two-acre field is used to grow a few different varietals. This year, that includes Crystal, Triumph and Chinook (Sideyard Ale). Work began on planting a hop field at Bell’s in the mid-2010s on top of where a geothermal is located to help heat and cool the brewery.