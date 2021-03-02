Better-for-you beverage company expands to Michigan

Circle Beverage’s drinks now are available throughout Michigan.

Thanks to several distribution partners throughout the state, the Indianapolis-based beverage company is bringing Circle Kombucha and recently released Circle Sparkling Protein to the Michigan market.

“We are very grateful to be expanding at a time that has been unprecedentedly challenging,” Circle Beverage CEO Matt Whiteside said. “Our mission at Circle is to help people find balance and feel good, one drink at a time. Between virtual learning, working-from-home and a global pandemic, we’re all seeking balance and goodness within the chaos. We are hopeful that Circle’s presence in Michigan can be a part of that balance.”

Circle Kombucha is made with natural, certified organic ingredients and minimal sugar. Its core flavors include ginger lemon, pomegranate, peach blossom and mango turmeric with new flavors rotating seasonally.

Circle Sparkling Protein is packed with 20 grams of collagen peptides, 0-2 grams of sugar and 99 calories. Circle Sparkling Protein is available in watermelon thyme, lemon mint, vanilla pear and raspberry hibiscus.

Circle Kombucha and Circle Sparkling Protein are available at more than 60 locations throughout Michigan. Local carriers include Kingma’s Market, Spike & Mike’s, Horrock’s Market, PJ’s Pizza and more.

Restaurants and retailers interested in adding Circle products to their beverage lineup may contact sales@circlebev.com for wholesale information or submit company information online.