Big Lake produces competition-winning homebrew for sale

Big Lake Brewing partnered with specialty food and beverage retailer Siciliano’s Market and homebrewer Andrew Brouwers to brew Brouwers’ 2021 Siciliano Cup-winning English Best Bitter.

Entries in the Siciliano Cup, Siciliano’s Market’s annual homebrew competition, are judged by industry professionals and trained judges according to the standards of style, not in comparison to each other, except for the Best of Show rounds. Brouwers’ English Best Bitter was selected Best of Show from more than 85 entries, winning the opportunity to have it brewed by a local brewery partner.

“All of us started out as homebrewers, so we love to support the community when and where we can. We’re honored to be a part of this project, along with Andrew and Siciliano’s,” said Zach Dreyer, brew master at Big Lake Brewing. “English Best Bitter is a really solid, tasty beer, and we know Big Lake fans will be excited to try it.”

A flavorful and refreshing beer, Brouwers’ English Best Bitter has a slight maltiness with some hop bitterness and a dry finish. Hints of ester and fruit notes come from the English yeast.

The beer is available at Big Lake’s pub at 13 W. Seventh St. in downtown Holland and in distribution throughout the state, while supplies last.