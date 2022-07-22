Breweries partner with DOE to attain new sustainability goals

The owners of Brewery Vivant and Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits have added two more sustainability goals they hope to fulfill.

Kris Spaulding and her husband, Jason Spaulding, established reaching 25% energy intensity reduction and 50% greenhouse gas emissions reduction in 10 years by using 2021 as their baseline year. Last year, the carbon footprint intensity of their businesses was down 19% compared to 2020. It measures the volume of greenhouse gas emissions per dollar of revenue generated.

To accomplish those goals, Kris Spaulding said they’ve signed on to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Climate Challenge and Better Plants programs.

She said they have met with a DOE program manager three times so far this year to identify government agencies that can examine their energy use and the energy footprint of their businesses to find areas they can improve to reach their new goals.

“Those goals are so important in recognizing that climate change is for real, and it is already having a pretty big impact, so having resources available to help us figure out how to reduce our impact is amazing,” she said. “We are a small company. We don’t have an energy manager on-site or a role like that. It is not part of what we can afford.”

Achieving 25% energy intensity reduction and 50% greenhouse gas emissions reduction is part of a larger series of sustainability goals for their Beer the Change initiative, which was started when the couple opened their business, Brewery Vivant, in 2010 at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids. Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits was opened in 2019 at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood.

Kris Spaulding, who has a bachelor’s degree in environmental policies and behaviors and worked in the sustainability department at Zeeland-based Herman Miller, a furniture manufacturing company, always has been a sustainability enthusiast.

When the Spauldings opened Brewery Vivant, they had a few sustainability goals that they wanted to accomplish each year. As the years went on, they added more to the list. The goals include:

75% of expenses within Michigan

50% of food inputs grown within Michigan

25% of beer inputs grown within Michigan

1% of sales to local nonprofit partners

Employee volunteer hours

0% of safety incidents

Zero waste and landfill diversion

3:1 water to beer ratio

10% onsite renewable electricity

For the first time last year, the Spauldings surpassed their goal of 75% of expenses within Michigan. According to their annual Beer the Change sustainability report, 79% of all of business purchases were made with privately owned, Michigan-based companies.

Over 12% of Cherry Street electricity usage last year was from Brewery Vivant’s 192-panel solar array that was established in 2016.

Kris Spaulding said they work with local farms to source their food for the breweries.

“Our beef at Vivant comes from (a local farm) and that is an amazing relationship that we’ve had for a number of years,” she said. “We can go to their farm. We can meet the cattle and see the farming practices they have.”

The Beer the Change sustainability 2021 report revealed that the Spauldings met their goal of donating 1% of their sales to local nonprofit partners. Donations were made to Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Our Kitchen Table, The Highlands, John Ball Zoo and Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance.

“That goal isn’t all cash,” Kris Spaulding said. “It is a combination of cash and in-kind. If we are a beer sponsor (of an event) then that becomes a donation. One of the things that I like to do, especially with our longtime partners, is give them gift cards and then they can come in and have a team meeting or lunch or a meeting where they are talking to a potential financial supporter of the organization. (The donations) take a lot of different forms. Traditionally, it has been 70% cash and 30% in-kind. The pandemic shifted that ratio quite a bit, but I think this year we are starting to go heavier on cash again.”

As the Spauldings embark on their new goals for energy intensity reduction and greenhouse gas emissions reduction over the next 10 years by partnering with the DOE, they’ll also receive additional assistance in accomplishing those goals.

Their goals coincide with Consumers Energy’s 2021 Clean Energy Plan to increase renewable energy and energy efficiency by retiring all its coal-fired plants by 2025, which would in turn end the use of coal as a fuel source for electricity.

“As that happens, whether it is regulated or through the desires of the utility company, a lot of our footprint, which is our electric and natural gas usage, will naturally get better,” Kris Spaulding said. “The portfolio of energy that Consumers uses goes away from coal and toward renewable energy and our footprint benefits from that, which is awesome.”