Brewery Vivant reveals new IPA

New to the Brewery Vivant lineup is Rapid IPA, an extension beyond the brewery’s original Belgian-inspired style of beers.

Rapid is an American-style IPA with a forward hop character and balanced with moderate bitterness and malt character.

“Michiganders, and especially the citizens of Grand Rapids, love hops,” said Jon Ward, Vivant vice president of product and design. “We developed this beer to be your everyday go-to IPA. When we thought about creating a new IPA, it was clear that to represent Beer City, USA, we needed to make something great.

Rapid IPA is now on draft at the Brewery Vivant pub and will appear on tap across Michigan in April.

Brewery Vivant also announced it is launching its refreshed, year-round brands in traditional six-packs of 12-ounce cans for the first time.

Grand Lager was set to launch last spring with a coveted spot at Comerica Park in Detroit before COVID-19 derailed the brewery’s plans.

“It was perfectly bad timing,” Brewery Vivant owner and CEO Jason Spaulding said. “Our brewers developed this amazing German-style lager that everyone loved. We got a commitment from Comerica Park, which would have been our single largest draft account in our history. We ramped up production right before the world changed overnight. We are still sitting on 400 kegs from last year that are now too old to sell, which is a real bummer.”

COVID-19 has not been easy on local breweries and restaurants, but Brewery Vivant took the slow-down time to revamp its lineup, create new brands, upgrade its capabilities and bolster its wholesale business.

The move has garnered the attention of Meijer, which granted statewide placement of the three brands in every store within Michigan.

“We are really humbled by the support we have received from people aware of the challenges small businesses are facing right now. Their willingness to choose local is the only reason we are still here,” said Kris Spaulding, Brewery Vivant president and founder. “Support from other Grand Rapids based companies like Meijer, SpartanNash and numerous independent grocers and retail stores have given us a reason to be optimistic. Meijer has been a great partner for us, and their confidence in our brand to give us a shot statewide with our new core packaging lineup is absolutely huge for us.”

Vivant’s seasonal brands will continue to be offered in 16-ounce, four-pack cans. Fans can look forward to finding favorites in the market like Tropical Saison, Beach Patrol, Pumpkin Tart, Wizard Burial Ground and the Unapologetic Fruit series.

Also new this year is a rotating IPA series, which includes fan favorite Tree Bucket Double IPA, along with some yet-to-be announced IPA collaborations with other breweries from the region scheduled to hit markets throughout the year.