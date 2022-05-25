Brewery Vivant to launch Farm Hand Tart Tangerine

Brewery Vivant will release a new variation of its classic saison this week.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery will host a celebration of its newest beer, Farm Hand Tart Tangerine, at an event from 3-10 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at its pub at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The new Farm Hand variant adds bold tangerine and a touch of tartness to its flagship saison.

“Farm Hand was the first beer we ever made,” said Jason Spaulding, Brewery Vivant co-founder and CEO. “My wife and I toured the countryside breweries of France and Belgium, which ended up being the inspiration to start the brewery. On that trip, we dreamed up the recipe of what is now our most famous beer. After 12 years of business, it felt right to build off the legacy of that brand and take it in a new, fun direction.”

At the event, Vivant’s chefs will serve food specials featuring tangerines, including desserts from the brewery’s pastry chef.

Tart Tangerine will be sold at a special release weekend price of $20 for two four-packs of 16-ounce cans from Thursday through Monday, only at the pub.

“We had a lot of fun creating this new version of Farm Hand and are excited (about) the way it turned out,” said Kris Spaulding, president and co-founder of Vivant. “We did some test marketing earlier this year, and our local community was really engaged. Our best customers helped decide the direction we went with this beer. We wanted to create a weekend-long celebration to have some fun and thank all our fans who helped guide us.”

At the celebration, games will be on tap such as a tangerine toss in the beer garden and a tangerine-inspired version of the well-known Plinko game. Juggler and comedian Will Oltman will perform from 6-8 p.m.

Farm Hand Tart Tangerine will be new year-round offering for the company. It goes into statewide distribution next week, and people all around Michigan can find the beer as it hits store shelves and shows up on tap at restaurants.