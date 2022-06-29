Broad Leaf to open second location in the former Sovengard

The owners of Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits are planning a second location of the brewery/distillery on the West Side.

Jason and Kris Spaulding, co-owners of Brewery Vivant and Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, in the early fall will open a second Broad Leaf location in the space being vacated in September by The Sovengard, at 443 Bridge St. NW, Suite 1, on the West Side of Grand Rapids.

“Rick and Kelly (Muschiana), of The Sovengard, have been great friends, and we are really excited to see what they will create in their new location further down Bridge Street,” said Kris Spaulding, president and owner of BV and Broad Leaf. “We love the garden level indoor and outdoor bier garden spaces they have created and know they will be a great fit for our Broad Leaf brand when we open in the fall.”

Broad Leaf Westside will have a similar vibe and theme as the current Broad Leaf location at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood, which will stay open, but the new location will offer a different food and cocktail menu.

Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits opened in late summer 2019 on the corner of Lake Eastbrook Boulevard and 29th Street Southeast, kitty-corner from Trader Joe’s. The brewery focuses on emerging beer styles and spirits, sourcing from the latest hops and finding creative ways to use new ingredients to push experimentation.

Broad Leaf recently started distributing its beer throughout Michigan through M-4 Distribution. It also recently won a silver medal for its 9 Botanical Gin and cocktail program from the American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) annual International Craft Spirits Awards.

“Even though our gin is quietly building word-of-mouth excitement, and our beer has fans following us from across the state, the disruption of starting up during the pandemic has meant that most people (in) Grand Rapids have not heard of Broad Leaf before,” said Jason Spaulding, co-owner and CEO. “This new location in the heart of a thriving business district will allow us to share what we do with a wider audience. The current Kentwood and West Side locations will have a similar red thread but will offer enough differences that both can stand on their own as must-see unique locations.”

Broad Leaf Westside will be managed by Shayla Stuchell and Taylor Holwerda, who currently are on the leadership team at the Kentwood Broad Leaf location.

Chef Ryan McClure, who currently works at Brewery Vivant, will lead the kitchen.

“The menu I’m working on will be a contemporary take on street food, with a blend of southern cooking and an Asian influence,” McClure said.

Guests can expect a variety of interesting cocktails and the newest small-batch craft beers on tap and available in cans to-go.