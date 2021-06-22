Coppercraft Distillery partners with Detroit Tigers on gin

Holland-based Coppercraft Distillery announced Monday the release of an exclusive gin crafted in partnership with the Detroit Tigers.

Social 416 Gin is made with 13 botanicals and blades of bluegrass — the same bluegrass found in Comerica Park. The limited-release gin will be sold at select Michigan retailers, in Comerica Park and at Coppercraft Distillery’s tasting rooms in both Holland and Saugatuck.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the return of baseball to Comerica Park with a very special, limited-release gin made by a team who loves baseball and crafting premium spirits for Michigan sports fans,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “Our team is grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with the Tigers on this special release.”

The spirit’s moniker recognizes the 416 feet between Comerica Park’s home plate and the Coppercraft Distillery Bar, located on the Pepsi Porch in right field. Branded by Coppercraft in 2019 as part of a multiyear sponsorship, the bar offers panoramic views of the ballgame and outdoor lounge seating with many high-definition televisions.

Coppercraft Distillery has experienced significant growth in the last 18 months, expanding national distribution into 12 states with plans to add several more by the end of the year.

The distillery also was recognized on the national stage in recent weeks, having been awarded Double Gold for its Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Gold for its gin at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Coppercraft’s Rye Whiskey was recognized at the New York International Spirits Competition with a gold medal.