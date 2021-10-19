Creston Brewery hosting grand reopening

Creston Brewery is reopening after its acquisition by Saugatuck Brewing Company earlier this year.

Saugatuck Brewing Company will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

“We are excited to reopen a neighborhood favorite and be a part of Beer City USA,” said Michael Biddick, Saugatuck Brewing’s food and beverage director and the Michigan/Ohio sales director.

Saugatuck Brewing announced in April it would be acquiring Creston Brewery, which had been closed throughout the pandemic. The company will keep the Creston Brewery name.

The grand opening celebration includes complimentary appetizers and tours of the building. Happy hour pricing will be offered all day long, and full menu service will begin at 3 p.m. following the festivities.