Detroit creative joins Motu Viget Spirits

A Grand Rapids-area beverage company added a new Detroit-based partner.

Motu Viget Spirits announced last week it added Detroit creative Ty Mopkins to its partnership team, which includes Willie “Willie the Kid” Jackson, Jamiel Robinson, Jonathan Jelks and Andrea Wallace.

“We are excited to bring one of Michigan’s most creative and dynamic minds to be a part of our growing spirits company,” Jelks said. “Ty Mopkins brings expertise, relationships and national gravitas that will create awareness about our spirits portfolio. His design genius will help to reinforce our program and accelerate the growth of Motu Viget Spirits.”

Mopkins, through Mopkins Group LLC, has worked with a variety of apparel brands including Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Fila and New Era Company. Recently, he helped revive the Starter brand with a line of exclusive designs and product releases with the brand that was popular in the 1990s.

To launch the new partnership, Motu Viget will release a new wine, Roselawn Select.

Mopkins joins Motu Viget’s team with James “Screal” Eberheart Jr., who helped run the Motu Viget operations and distribution in Detroit since May 2021.

“We have all, at one point of our lives, celebrated something with a toast, whether it was graduations, weddings, births or self-accomplishments,” Mopkins said. “Now we will be able to celebrate those special moments with something that we have created.

“I look forward to adding to the growth and help take this brand to new levels while creating new celebrations.”

The partnerships will kick off with the “Center of Attraction,” a black suit, black dress formal on March 10 at the Museum of Contemporary Arts Detroit. The gala will benefit The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy charter high school and The Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Motu Viget, which launched in 2019, has three previously released products: Motu Viget Brut, Eye Candy Rosé and Avani Supreme Vodka. The products are found in more than 300 stores statewide, including Meijer super centers.

There are plans for Detroit expansion, according to Jackson.

“In 2023 and beyond, Motu will be investing even more into the Detroit region,” Jackson said. “We want to create job opportunities and help more young aspiring entrepreneurs gain entry into the business. We will be looking to establish headquarters and office space in the city of Detroit, and eventually it would be ideal to find a home for expanded production capabilities as well.”