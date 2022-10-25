Distillery enters sponsorship agreement with Orlando Magic

Coppercraft Distillery is expanding its professional sports partnerships.

The Holland-based spirits producer on Monday, Oct. 24, announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic. The partnership includes a “Coppercraft Bourbon Bar” and signage at multiple arena bars at Amway Center.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to welcome Coppercraft to our partnership family,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the Coppercraft brand inside Amway Center, along with the many more exciting opportunities for our fans to come as well.”

There also is a special 407 Bourbon release, with just 407 bottles available at Central Florida retailers.

The Magic partnership is Coppercraft’s third deal with a professional sports team. In 2019, the spirits company partnered with the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.

At the Tigers’ Comerica Park, there is a Coppercraft Distillery Bar, while there are six Coppercraft locations within the Lions’ Ford Field home. Last year, the distillery released a “Honolulu Blue” blue raspberry lemonade and vodka canned cocktail in partnership with the Lions, while the Tigers partnership spawned a gin collaboration.

The expansion to the Orlando Magic makes sense as the brand’s first professional sports partnership, because the brands share a DeVos Family connection, hence the Amway Center moniker at the basketball team’s home arena.

“This partnership allows us to build our presence in Central Florida and the southern region and fits well with our robust, national growth strategy,” said CraftCo. Brands National Brand Manager Ali Anderson. “It also further cements our status as a lifestyle brand for consumers who enjoy sports, recreation and the outdoors.”

RDV Sports Inc. owns the Orlando Magic, with Dan DeVos holding the chairman title.

Coppercraft is part of the CraftCo. Brands portfolio, Windquest Group’s collection of craft alcohol brands. Windquest is an investment firm started by Dick and Betsy DeVos.

Windquest Group purchased Coppercraft in January 2016. Coppercraft started in 2012 and was one of the state’s first licensed distilleries.