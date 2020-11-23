First Black-owned Michigan brewery launches inaugural IPA

Black Calder Brewing Company, Michigan’s first Black-owned brewery, will celebrate its launch with the release of Black IPA on “The Blackest Friday,” scheduled for Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Black Calder is owned by self-described “craft beer heads” Terry Rostic and Jamaal Ewing. Rostic and Ewing will offer Black IPA exclusively for sale at Broad Leaf Local Beer in Kentwood, the first in a series of Black Calder beers. Black Calder plans to collaborate with other Michigan breweries in the next several months.

Black Calder Black IPA (7% ABV) is dry-hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops. It is a dark beer with a light tan head that shows moderate to high hop aromas, citrusy notes and light caramel. It will be available in 16-ounce cans.

Rostic and Ewing have spent over a decade supporting local breweries while developing their craft brewing skills.

“Black Calder Brewing Company was established to make great beer and provide a platform for innovation, art, culture and inclusion in the craft beer industry,” Rostic said. “We appreciate the significance of being recognized as Michigan’s first Black-owned brewery. It’s something Michigan and the craft beer industry has been longing for, but it’s not the only thing we want to be known for. Our motto is simple: ‘Make dope beer for dope people.’”

Rostic and Ewing said they are proud to be part of the movement of diversity and inclusion in the Michigan craft beer scene and are excited to add their flare and flavor to the industry.

“The craft beer industry was full of flavor, community and creativity,” Ewing said. “The passion that brewers, owners and staff put into creating a unique experience was refreshing. What we didn’t see were diversity and themes that spoke to the culture that we represent. As we grow, we will also explore distilling and crafting wine for our nonbeer drinking fans.”

Black Calder Brewing Company will offer a variety of beer styles focusing on imperial stouts, barrel- and wood-aged beers, fruit ales, kettle sours, IPAs, lagers and craft ciders.