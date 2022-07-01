Fleetwood Mac co-founder launches coffee company sales in Grand Rapids

Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, launched a direct-to-consumer online coffee company with Grand Rapids as its first test market.

Fleetwood this month announced the launch of the Mick Fleetwood Coffee Company, which will sell coffee blends from Hawaii, Central America and Kenya direct to consumers from the website mickfleetwoodcoffee.com.

Customers also can order merchandise from the site and become a member of the MFCC VIP program.

The company’s first market test launched Friday, June 24, with a series of digital ads in Grand Rapids that point coffee lovers to the website.

A national rollout is planned for the months following the test market.

Fleetwood, who rocketed to fame as the front man for legendary band Fleetwood Mac, has been living in Hawaii near coffee bean farms for several years. Mick Fleetwood Coffee Company will use beans grown in Hawaii, Central America and Kenya. The beans will be shipped to Flushing, where they will be ground, roasted and bagged for shipping to coffee lovers around the world.

The company offers one-time purchases and a coffee club membership that allows members to choose the frequency of their coffee purchases.

Fleetwood said his passion for coffee matches his passion for music.

“Coffee is more than a beverage; it’s a daily ritual,” he said. “For those who count themselves among these aficionados, Mick Fleetwood Coffee’s thoughtful selection of beans and artful approach to roasting creates a superior coffee that will be a welcome addition to their daily routine.”

Mick Fleetwood Coffee Company blends:

The Hawaiian Blend, an aromatic blend of fruits, nuts and cocoa with a medium-bodied taste, low acidity and “a breezy sense of the tropics”

Signature Blend, an earthy and full-bodied blend of chocolate and toffee with a hint of sweetness

The Kenyan Blend, a medium-bodied roast featuring almond, caramel, a slight hint of cocoa and a mellow acidity

The Restaurant Blend will be coming soon.

The website also features branded coffee mugs and hats. Branded T-shirts, hoodies and other merchandise featuring the Mick Fleetwood Coffee Company logo will be added in the coming months.