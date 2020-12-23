Founders announces first Mothership Series release of 2021

Founders Brewing Company announced Maple Barrel-Aged Frangelic Mountain Brown will be the 16th release in the taproom-only Mothership Series and the first release of 2021.

Frangelic Mountain Brown is aged in bourbon barrels that previously housed maple syrup, adding complexity to the existing sweet and nutty coffee notes of this brown ale, according to Founders.

“Brown ales aren’t usually considered a flashy beer style, but this one certainly has some flair,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “In fact, it’s pretty jam-packed with amazing flavors like hazelnut, coffee, maple, oak and bourbon — all perfectly balanced into a solid brown ale base.”

Maple Barrel-Aged Frangelic Mountain Brown will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft beginning Jan. 27, exclusively in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms.

The Mothership Series features ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Frootwood, Passion Fruit Gose, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.