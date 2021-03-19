Founders announces Hazy IPA as next limited release

Founders Brewing Co. announced Hazy IPA will be the 17th release in the taproom-only Mothership Series.

Founders Hazy IPA features citrus and tropical notes, while two-row malt, oats and wheat combine to create a creamy mouthfeel with reduced bitterness.

“Honestly, I’ve had a hard time getting on board with this style of beer. I prefer my hop-forward beers to be crisp, clean and well balanced. But there’s a whole lot of people that love their hazies, so if Founders was going to release one, I had to make sure it was right up there with the best of them,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “In the end, I think we achieved an excellent juicy hop aroma, the appearance and mouthfeel that is signature of the style and a pleasant balance of sweetness and bitterness.”

Hazy IPA (8.2% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles exclusively in the brewery’s Grand Rapids and Detroit taproom locations April 20.

The Founders Mothership Series are limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Previous Mothership Series beers have included Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.