Founders announces return of cherry ale Frootwood

Founders Brewing Co. announced the latest addition to its Mothership Series.

Last released in 2017 as part of the brewery’s Barrel-Aged Series, Frootwood is a light-bodied cherry ale aged in barrels that previously held bourbon and maple syrup. Frootwood developed an impassioned following after its release in 2017 and many craft beer lovers have petitioned for its return, according to Founders.

“We’ve made quite a few fruit beers over the years here at Founders, and I have to say that Frootwood might be my favorite,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “It has a moderate ABV level compared to most barrel-aged beers, so it’s fun to enjoy a couple in a session. The maple sweetness balances the tartness from the cherries and creates a very complex drinking experience that is still soft and smooth on the palate.”

Frootwood (8% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft beginning Nov. 20 exclusively in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms.

The Mothership Series is a list of ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found at Founders’ taproom locations. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Passion Fruit Gose, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.