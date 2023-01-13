Founders Brewing Co. merges into Spain-based parent company

Founders Brewing Co. has been absorbed into a group that includes the Spanish brewer that purchased a majority stake in the Grand Rapids-based company in 2019.

Founders and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. merged with Mahou Imports into Mahou USA, effective today, according to a news release.

Mahou Imports in 2019 purchased a 90 percent stake in Founders, which in 2014 sold a 30 percent stake to Mahou to help bolster Founders’ expansion.

