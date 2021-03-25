Founders Brewing rolling out cocktail-inspired gose

Founders Brewing Co. announced its latest barrel-aged release: Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear.

The cocktail-inspired imperial gose is brewed with agave and sea salt then aged in tequila barrels. Prickly pear extract is then added for hints of berry and melon. Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear has an ABV of 9.7%.

“I’ve had a few fabulous prickly pear margaritas that really served as the inspiration for this beer,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “Prickly pear is a tough flavor to describe, but for me, I get a lot of berry, some melon, maybe even a little pineapple that works really well with this tequila barrel-aged gose. And the coolest thing might be the vibrant purple color it gives off.”

Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear will be available in the Founders taprooms April 28 and in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles across the entire 50-state distribution footprint in May.

Más Agave Clásica Lime and Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit will ship simultaneously.