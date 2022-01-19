Founders Brewing co-founder stepping down as CEO

1 of 3

Mike Stevens, co-founder and CEO of Founders Brewing Co., will resign his position as CEO and transition to the role of board member for Founders on Feb. 1.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery shared the news on Wednesday, Jan. 19, saying Stevens decided to step down from his role to “pursue other personal ambitions and spend more time with his family.”

Dave Engbers, Founders’ president, will remain in his role and also assume the responsibilities of board chair.

Founders is conducting a search for its next CEO, who will be announced at a later date. In the interim, Erik d’Auchamp, the Grand Rapids-based director of international business for Founders’ Spanish majority owner, the Mahou-San Miguel Group, will assume CEO duties.

“Building this company from the ground up and watching it grow into a successful business has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” Stevens said. “To find something I love doing and then create an entire brand and business from it was an incredible experience. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our organization and to be part of that progress in my new position as a member of the board.”

D’Auchamp said Mahou is grateful for Stevens’ and Engbers’ vision in establishing Founders as a leader in the craft beer space.

“When we very first met with Mike and Dave back in 2014 to discuss a partnership between our two brands, we could tell that we were building a connection to something special,” he said. “After working closely with the Founders team for years, we are excited to continue down the path of innovation with this group of talented and passionate individuals. We will continue to pave our way forward in the craft beer space while retaining everything that makes Founders unique, including their incredible team.”