Founders to release fourth Bottle Shop Series brew

This summer, Founders will release a sweet-and-spicy beer as the next installment in its Bottle Shop Series.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said Tuesday, May 24, it will roll out the latest entry in its Bottle Shop Series — Mango Magnifico, in July.

“The fourth entry in this series is a beer that some of you have enjoyed and others have only heard of,” the brewery said. “Is it us or is it getting spicy in here?”

Mango Magnifico (10% ABV) is brewed to harness the delicate sweetness of mangos punctuated by the heat of habanero peppers. Citing this brew as “proof that fruit beer does not have to be one-note,” Founders said this “high-gravity ale is an entire sensory symphony waiting to be uncapped.”

Mango Magnifico will release in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles in Founders’ Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms this July and nationwide soon after.

Founders describes the Bottle Shop Series as a tribute to the people “who supported ragtag brewers across the country when craft beer was in its infancy.”

More details about the new beer will be posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram soon.