Founders to debut chill new IPA

Founders Brewing Co. has a new summer beer with a fruity, floral profile.

The brewery recently said it will release a new summer IPA, All Day Chill Day, next month.

All Day Chill Day (4.8% ABV) is a crisp, dry IPA with a subtle flavor of pineapple with floral and lemon notes. The brew follows up the company’s classic All Day IPA, with a similar light, lemony flavor.

The IPA will be available in Founders taprooms in 15-packs of 12-ounce cans, four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft on Aug. 10. It is expected to hit store shelves in September.