Founders to release new Más Agave hard seltzer variety packs

Founders Brewing Company will start selling a new 12-pack of Más Agave hard seltzer flavors across Michigan next spring.

The Grand Rapids brewery said Thursday, Oct. 21, it will begin selling a variety 12-pack of strawberry, lime and watermelon Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer flavors March 22 in its taproom and at retail stores across Michigan.

“Since its launch, our (Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer) variety packs have only carried lime, strawberry and grapefruit flavors,” Founders said. “Well, it’s time to sweeten things up a little bit with the release of a new flavor in a brand-new variety pack.”

The new variety pack will replace the brewery’s current 15-pack of lime, strawberry and grapefruit as the only Más Agave Premium Hard Seltzer option, and it will not be available on draft anywhere except for Founders’ taprooms.

More details about the release will be posted at a later date on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.