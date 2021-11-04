Founders to release third brew in Bottle Shop Series

Founders Brewing Company will roll out another entry in its Bottle Shop Series this spring.

The Grand Rapids brewery said Monday, Nov. 1, it will begin selling Belgian Twist — sold previously as Cactus Waffle in Founders’ taprooms — in spring 2022.

The Bottle Shop Series “celebrates the ingenuity and pioneering spirit of craft brewers of old,” Founders said.

Belgian Twist is a Belgian Tripel brewed with “a substantial amount” of Blue Agave nectar, a move designed to heighten and highlight fruity notes and round out the sweet body of this golden straw-colored beverage, which clocks in at 10% ABV.

More details about the beer will be released on Founders' Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the coming months.