Founders to release wheat ale in partnership with urban bee farm

The latest installment in Founders’ Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a wheat ale that uses Michigan honey.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. said last week it will roll out Summer’s Gold, a wheat ale (5.5% ABV) brewed with wildflower honey.

The beer is part of Founders’ Crafted In Michigan Collaboration Series, a limited periodic release of taproom-exclusive beers produced in partnership with featured Michigan collaborators.

Summer’s Gold is brewed in partnership with Detroit Hives, a nonprofit that transforms vacant Detroit lots into urban bee farms.

It will be available starting at 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms in 750-millileter bottles and on draft in limited supply.

Detroit Hives will be on site in the Detroit taproom selling honey and other merchandise, and the deli will serve up a honey-based dessert.

More details will be on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram soon.