Founders to roll out All Day Vacay in 16-ounce cans

Founders Brewing Co. will bring back All Day Vacay in a new format this year.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said last month it will release its session wheat ale All Day Vacay (4.6% ABV) in four-packs of 16-ounce cans this spring.

“Take a well-earned respite from the mundane, and let this session wheat ale whisk you away with its slight, summery sweetness, complemented by delicate notes of citrus,” Founders said of the beer. “Whether it’s a staycay or vacay, it’s the perfect companion for any type of adventure.”

All Day Vacay joins the ranks of 4 Giants IPA, Unraveled IPA, Centennial IPA and its “older sibling,” All Day IPA, in the 16-ounce can format.

The new ounce count/bundle of four will return along with the 15-packs and six-packs of the 12-ounce cans.

More details on the release soon will be available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.