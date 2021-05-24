Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns for 2021

After a year hiatus, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival announced its 2021 dates.

The 14th annual event will open Nov. 18 and run through Nov. 20. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18, 4-10 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2-10 p.m. Nov. 20.

For more than a decade, downtown Grand Rapids and DeVos Place has kicked off the holiday season with a diverse display of food, beverage and culinary entertainment from the area’s chefs, restaurants and purveyors of libations from around the globe. Because of the pandemic, the festival could not take place in 2020, but organizers are confident they will be able to deliver this year.

“Our confidence in producing this festival is buoyed by the announcement of many events that are scheduled in the coming months, including the Detroit Home Show, the Chicago Auto Show and ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, to name a few,” said Henri Boucher, show producer. “Following the brunt of the pandemic, people will be looking to finally spread their wings and gather with their friends. We are excited to once again welcome our exhibitors, presenters and the public to join us as we celebrate the return of events in a safe and welcoming venue.”

Founded in 2008, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival was named by Forbes.com in 2019 as one of a dozen “Fall Wine Festivals In North America You Don’t Want to Miss.”

The festival is produced by ShowSpan and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.