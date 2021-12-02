Harmony Brewing adding offsite sales, developing wine and spirits

Harmony Brewing Company changed its licensing from brewpub to microbrewery to begin offsite sales and to launch production of wine and spirits in addition to beer.

The Grand Rapids brewery owned by siblings Barry VanDyke, Jackson VanDyke and Heather VanDyke-Titus said Tuesday, Nov. 30, that after nearly 10 years of operating exclusively as an onsite sales brewpub, it changed its licensing to a become a microbrewery.

The change will allow Harmony to distribute its beer to restaurants and specialty beverage stores across West Michigan and also will provide the opportunity for Harmony Brewing Company to launch its own lines of wines and spirits.

“We have been dreaming about this for a really long time,” Jackson VanDyke said. “Harmony has been around for 10 years, and we have established a company with a strong reputation and some fantastic products that we are super proud of. We put a lot of love into what we do, and we can’t wait to get Harmony in front of even more people.”

As part of the expansion, Harmony is investing in a new canning line and upgrading its beer production equipment at its West Side location, Harmony Hall, at 401 Stocking Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Harmony will celebrate its expansion during a series of 10th anniversary parties and events in 2022.

Harmony Eastown, at 1551 Lake Drive SE, has been outfitted with a small distillery where the beginning stages of small-scale spirits and liqueur production is already underway.

“We’ve always had an interest in unique liqueurs and herbaceous spirits, and there aren’t too many craft producers of this kind of beverages,” Barry VanDyke said. “We’re going to produce classic spirits alongside creative new gins and experimental, old-world inspired liqueurs. It’s a whole new form of expression, (and) I can’t wait.”

Harmony Brewing has served award-winning, woodfired pizzas and beer at the Eastown location since 2012.

In 2015, the siblings opened Harmony Hall on the West Side and moved much of the brewery’s beer production there. Harmony Hall’s menu includes housemade sausages and burgers, along with many vegan options.