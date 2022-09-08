Harmony Brewing Company to close Harmony Hall

Harmony Brewing Company on Wednesday, Sept. 7, said it will close Harmony Hall, 401 Stocking Ave. NW on Grand Rapids’ West Side, after seven years of operation.

In a Facebook post, owners and siblings Heather Van Dyke-Titus and Barry and Jackson Van Dyke said they will move the hall’s brewing operations to a new facility as the current space is “not suitable for large-scale production.”

The century-old, Bavarian-style “beer castle” opened in 2015 at the corner of Bridge Street and Stocking Avenue in Grand Rapids, the former site of Little Mexico Restaurant and before that a sausage factory.

Over the years, performers, musicians, community groups, artisans and beer enthusiasts frequented the space, which the owners thanked in the Facebook post.

This news follows the company’s announcement in November 2021 of its plans for expansion. The brewery changed its licensing to operate as a microbrewery in order to distribute beer to restaurants and beverage stores and have the opportunity to launch a line of wines and spirits.

“We have been dreaming about this for a really long time,” Jackson Van Dyke said at the time. ”Harmony has been around for 10 years, and we have established a company with a strong reputation and some fantastic products that we are super proud of. We put a lot of love into what we do, and we can’t wait to get Harmony in front of even more people.”

At the time, the brewery also shared plans to invest in new beer production equipment at Harmony Hall.

Now that the beer castle is closing, owners said the Eastown location at 1551 Lake Drive SE will continue to supplement the company’s growth.

“We thank you for your continued support as we grow and expand Harmony Brewing Company,” the owners said on Facebook. “Our Eastown location will begin to host many of the events that you have come to love at Harmony Hall, so don’t be a stranger. In addition, keep your eyes open for Harmony Brewing products at your neighborhood bars and package stores.”

Prior to closing, Harmony Hall will host some art installations as part of ArtPrize from Sept. 15-Oct. 2.

Owners also said details for a final farewell party will be shared soon.