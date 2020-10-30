Harmony Hall reopens with new menu, layout (update)

Harmony Hall 1 of 10

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. Oct. 30, 2020): Harmony Hall announced Thursday on its Facebook page that it will be temporarily closing both locations after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Harmony Brewing Company announced it reopened Harmony Hall on Thursday with a new menu and socially distanced layout.

The brewpub at 401 Stocking Ave. NW closed on March 16 when Michigan was put under quarantine orders. Since then, Harmony’s owners have focused on the Eastown location because it had an established takeout and delivery program.

With the colder weather bringing an end to outdoor seating, the team decided it’s time to renew the focus on Harmony Hall. The new layout includes four unique seating “islands” for up to six people. The U-shaped booths allow for a sense of distance and privacy within the restaurant. The front door has moved from Bridge Street to Stocking Street to allow for better flow of customer traffic. A new interior mural also has been added.

“Knowing we could create a safe and comfortable layout, we wanted to take full advantage of the large space at the Hall. There has always been this one booth that was kind of off by itself and its own little island. It would be great to make as many of those as we could. There is a level of comfort because you feel like it’s your own private safe zone,” Harmony co-owner Heather Van Dyke said

The new menu features pub-style comfort food and brings back the original sausage menu. New features include sloppy joes, grilled cheese sandwiches, hamburgers and a variety of dishes based on French fries, including poutine.

There also are vegan and vegetarian options for every dish on the menu. Online ordering also will be available through Harmony Hall’s website, and delivery will be facilitated through DoorDash.

“We thought about what we’d like to eat during this crazy time, and our minds went to a great burger, grilled cheese — comfort food,” said Barry Van Dyke, co-owner of Harmony Brewing Company. “The sausages are back. We never stopped missing them, and folks never stopped asking for them. All of the new menu items are made from scratch with great sauces and finishing touches utilizing ingredients from our local partners.”

Harmony Brewing Co. opened Harmony Hall, its “whimsical beer castle,” in 2015 with an expanded 10-barrel system and five large fermentation tanks. The location opened with 30 beers on tap, including lagers to celebrate the German heritage of the building.

The old castle started as a sausage factory in 1908, then later in the 1960s, it became Little Mexico.