High-end spirits brand moves to Holland

Joseph A. Magnus & Co. a premium brand of top-shelf, award-winning bourbons and dry gins, announced it is relocating operations from Washington, D.C. to Holland.

The Magnus brand was originally founded in 1892 in Cincinnati and moved to Washington, D.C. in 2015. The relocation of Magnus to Michigan reconnects the brand to the legacy of its founder, Joseph Magnus, a pre-prohibition distiller who summered in Oden and was a well-known philanthropist in the area.

“We’re excited to be bringing the Magnus brand home to Michigan to support the next phase of our growth,” said Ali Anderson, general manager for Magnus. “West Michigan is known for its storied history of quality craftsmanship and industry and we are proud to contribute to that legacy in our new location in Holland.”

In 1921, Magnus purchased a tract of land on the shores of Little Traverse Bay and donated it to the city of Petoskey. Magnus State Park had more than 400 feet of water frontage at the time and attracted hundreds of visitors each day. Today, Magnus Park has 1,000 feet of shoreline and is located at the end of West Lake Street.

Magnus also built a boathouse and golf course in Oden, named the Oden Boat and Golf Club. The original boathouse included a rustic arched bridge and was used by pedestrians to access docks along the lake.

“The Magnus brand continues to grow in popularity and is now available across 33 states. Our decision to transition production to Michigan will deliver important efficiencies in scale and production capacity to support our long-term strategy for growth,” Anderson said.

Anderson said Magnus’ master blender Nancy Fraley will remain connected with the Magnus brand, helping to ensure Joseph Magnus’ signature blending and finishing techniques continue to produce the same high-quality award-winning craft spirits associated with the brand.

The Magnus brand’s former D.C. location has been assumed by Bo & Ivy Distillers.